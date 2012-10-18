* Q3 pretax profit 930 mln SEK vs consensus 777 mln

* Good emerging market demand for hygiene products

* Shares up 5 pct (Adds details, background, analysts, shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted third-quarter pretax profits above market expectations on Thursday helped by strong sales growth for its personal care and tissue products in emerging markets, sending its shares up.

SCA, which has made several acquisitions and divestments in recent years to reposition itself as a hygiene product group, said that while the hygiene units were performing well, its remaining wood and paper products had suffered from weak demand, low prices and a recent strengthening of the Swedish crown.

Pretax profit at Europe's biggest maker of products such as tissues and diapers was 930 million crowns ($141 million) against a mean forecast for 777 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.5 billion.

Excluding items affecting comparability, most of which related to the sale of a loss-making newsprint mill, pretax profit was 1.96 billion crowns.

SCA's shares gained 5 percent at the opening in Stockholm to their highest level since April 2007.

"It's a good result, driven by hygiene. Sales were a bit below but costs were clearly down and that drove the result above our expectations," Nordea analyst Harri Taittonen said.

"The weak side was in forest products but that was in line with consensus and the guidance," he said.

The rival to Kimberly-Clark Corp and Procter & Gamble said it saw good growth in demand for tissue and personal care products in emerging markets while the picture was more mixed in elsewhere.

It said demand for tissue in Europe and North America was growing somewhat, that demand in Europe for incontinence care products was favorable and that demand in Western Europe for baby diapers and feminine care products was stable.

"This is clearly a lot better than many had feared," UBS analyst David Hallden said of the report, repeating a "buy" recommendation on SCA's shares.

SCA in June sold its packaging unit, and in July finalised its purchase of Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations.

($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Patrick Lannin)