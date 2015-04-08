STOCKHOLM, April 8 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Wednesday two independent audits had shown executives had not broken Swedish law or SCA policy in using the company's jet to fly on trips with family members or when entertaining on corporate hunting trips.

The company's chief executive and chairman stepped down this year after media allegations of extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on hunting trips in northern Sweden.

"The Board of Directors has noted that the investigations criticised SCA's invoicing procedures and the high cost of business aviation, which was due to a number of reasons," SCA's board said in a statement.

It added that the audits also had found that all of the CEO's travels were designated as business trips and that trips by board members complied with company policy. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jason Neely)