HELSINKI Jan 26 Swedish forest group SCA's chief executive said it was very challenging to negotiate publication paper price increases in the ongoing client talks.

"Going forward, we absolutely believe that we will sell what we produce, and we have a very good contractual situation... but very, very difficult to get any increased prices, both in news- and in magazine paper," CEO Jan Johansson told a news conference.

SCA earlier this month agreed to sell its packaging business, ànd after the deal its tissue and personal care products will account for 80 percent of their operations. (Reporting By Christopher Jungstedt)