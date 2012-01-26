HELSINKI Jan 26 Swedish forest group
SCA's chief executive said it was very challenging to
negotiate publication paper price increases in the ongoing
client talks.
"Going forward, we absolutely believe that we will sell
what we produce, and we have a very good contractual
situation... but very, very difficult to get any increased
prices, both in news- and in magazine paper," CEO Jan Johansson
told a news conference.
SCA earlier this month agreed to sell its packaging
business, ànd after the deal its tissue and personal care
products will account for 80 percent of their operations.
(Reporting By Christopher Jungstedt)