* Sales of baby diapers drops 5 pct in Q4

* Profit in main business areas falls short

* Shares drop 5.8 pct (Adds detail, background, share)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted sales and earnings below expectations in its two biggest business areas on Wednesday as marketing costs and lower sales of diapers in emerging markets weighed.

Operating profit at its Personal Care business area, which includes diapers, dropped by 12 percent in the fourth quarter, whereas the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise of 2 percent.

In its biggest business area Tissue, which accounts for more than half of sales and profits, operating profit rose less than expected. SCA shares were down 5.8 percent at 179.40 crowns at 0807 GMT.

SCA, Europe's top maker of tissue, said sales of baby diapers fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter, with most of the drop in emerging markets, a steeper fall than in the third quarter after rises earlier in the year.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs for SCA, which is Europe's largest private forest owner, was 3.05 billion crowns ($474 million) against a mean forecast of 2.77 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.42 billion.

However, group profits were boosted by valuation effects of 455 million crowns from switching forest areas with other land owners to increase productivity, a much bigger boost than the 24 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/fas46v ($1 = 6.4326 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)