* Q1 EBIT before one-off costs 2.2 bln SEK

* Good emerging market demand for hygiene products

* Savings running programmes according to plan (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's SCA said on Monday emerging market demand for its hygiene products was strong while the picture was bleaker in Europe as it posted a rise in first-quarter profits helped by acquisitions in Asia and Europe which boosted sales.

SCA has in recent years increased its focus on personal care and hygiene products, selling last year its packaging division, and buying Taiwan-based hygiene group Everbeauty and Georgia-Pacific`s European tissue operations.

SCA, which has the bulk of its business in Europe, said the quarter was characterized by a continued weak economy, particularly in Western Europe.

"The tissue markets in Europe and North America showed some growth during the first quarter of 2013 compared with the same period a year ago. Emerging markets experienced high growth," it said.

"In Europe, demand for incontinence care products was favorable, and demand for baby diapers and feminine care products in Western Europe was stable. Demand in emerging markets remained favorable for personal care products."

Operating profit before restructuring costs at Europe's biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers was 2.2 billion crowns ($337 million), roughly matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll, against a year-earlier 1.8 billion.

Currency translation effects from an unusually strong Swedish crown weighed on the results.

Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 418 million crowns, compared with the 505 million seen b analysts.

The company last year launched three savings programmes, the latest of which was at its loss-making forestry products unit which struggles amid falling paper demand. It said on Monday these were running according to plan.

SCA's shares are up 54 percent in the past year, reflecting its tweaked market focus. They trade at 17.5 times forecast earnings, just below rival Kimberly-Clark's 18.0 and Procter & Gambles's 19.0, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kimberly-Clark Corp, which is exiting the European baby diaper market, improving prospects there for SCA, this month raised its outlook after quarterly profits jumped on the back of cost cuts and strong U.S. demand.

($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Alistair Scrutton)