UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller rise than expected in core second-quarter profit and said demand for tissue, its product group, had improved somewhat in Europe.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.16 billion crowns ($328.0 million) against a mean forecast for 2.25 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.11 billion.
Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 791 million crowns, compared with the 235 million seen by analysts, SCA said on Thursday. ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources