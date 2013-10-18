UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in core third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by higher sales volumes and prices.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.29 billion.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/zaw83v ($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources