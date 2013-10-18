(Repeats to additional alert without changes)

STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in core third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by higher sales volumes and prices.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.29 billion.

