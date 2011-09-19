STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Paper and hygiene firm SCA (SCAb.ST) still expects to see fatter margins in the second half of the year than in the first six months, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We said that the second half of the year would be better than the first half of the year and we stick to that," Chief Executive Jan Johansson told reported at the company's capital markets day.

"For the third quarter, we guided for (margins to be) flattish because the summer months are so hard to make judgements about, and price rises will come through in the fourth quarter." (Reporting by Simon Johnson)