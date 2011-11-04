* SCA says it will receive 3.2 bln Swedish crowns from deal
* SCA paper and tissue brands include Sorbent, Libra, Handee
(Adds SCA comment)
MELBOURNE Nov 4 Australian buyout firm Pacific
Equity Partners said it is forming a joint venture with Swedish
hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST).
SCA said it will receive 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($486
million) from the joint venture deal in Australasia.
SCA's hygiene and paper brands, including Sorbent, Purex,
Libra and Handee Ultra, were originally acquired from Carter
Holt Harvey, owned by New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart.
The deal marks the first new investment this year by PEP,
which is in the process of selling its snack food business
Griffin's and has also sold Independent Liquor, Tegel and
Collins Foods in recent months.
"This is a type of arrangement which we think will have
broad appeal to companies in today's marketplace, providing
attractive levels of cash release and strengthening management
focus," said Pacific Equity Partners managing director Tim Sims
in an email to Reuters.
Earlier, a private-equity industry report showed the number
of Australian companies receiving new investments declined 18
percent to 75 in the latest fiscal year, reflecting increasing
uncertainty over the economic outlook.
The SCA deal needs clearance from the Foreign Investment
Review Board.
Macquarie Capital Advisors acted as adviser to PEP, one of
Australia's biggest buyout firms.
($1 = 6.582 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies and
Vinu Pilakkott)