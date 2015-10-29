STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit on Thursday on the back of 5 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, offsetting rising raw material prices due to a strong dollar.

Adjusted operating profit at the world's second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker was 3.47 billion Swedish crowns ($406 million), up from a year-ago 3.04 billion, beating a mean forecast for 3.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 8.5428 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)