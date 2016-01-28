STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday on the back of 4 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, outweighing rising raw material prices due to a stronger dollar.

Adjusted operating profit at the world's second biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.45 billion crowns ($405 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 3.25 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 3.56 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)