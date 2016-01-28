UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday on the back of 4 percent organic sales growth and cost savings, outweighing rising raw material prices due to a stronger dollar.
Adjusted operating profit at the world's second biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.45 billion crowns ($405 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 3.25 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 3.56 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.