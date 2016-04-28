UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit as strong tissue and diaper sales growth in emerging markets and savings outweighed higher raw material costs and lower forest products sales.
Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability at the world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.25 billion crowns ($403 million) from a year-ago 2.87 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.0731 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.