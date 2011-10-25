* Q3 pretax profit excl. restructuring charge 2.08 bln crowns

* Forecast was for 1.94 bln crowns

* Says demand not yet hit by increased economic uncertainty

* CEO sees raw material prices down in Q4 from Q3

* Shares hit 3-month high (Adds CEO detail, background)

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) announced 2,000 job cuts and other cost-saving measures on Tuesday in a pre-emptive strike against the uncertain economic outlook.

SCA, Europe's biggest corrugated board and hygiene products maker, beat forecasts for third-quarter earnings before restructuring costs and said it had not seen a drop in demand for its products so far.

However, "Uncertainty surrounding developments in the global economy has increased, which makes the future economic outlook difficult to judge," SCA said.

"Efficiency enhancement measures involving staff reductions by 2,000 employees, among other things, are being made in Personal Care, Tissue and Packaging," it said. The job cuts are about 4 percent of its global workforce, based on 2010 figures on the company's website.

Its shares rose 6.5 percent at 1135 GMT to three-month-highs, outperforming the benchmark Stockholm index.

Analysts said profits at the hygiene units in particular beat expectations.

"Price hikes are starting to impact," Swedbank analyst Claes Rasmussen said on the tissue division, SCA's biggest.

"Also good is that they see no effects from a slowdown in Europe, and at the same time they take on a fairly hefty restructuring programme. So, they seem to be on the ball."

SCA, whose products range from diapers and tissues to corrugated cardboard and publication papers, said it saw annual cost savings of about 700 million crowns coming gradually into effect in 2012 and 2013.

Total restructuring costs would be about 1.4 billion crowns. It booked 350 million crowns of them in the third quarter.

Chief Executive Jan Johansson told an analyst conference call he saw no inventory build-up in any part of the business.

Higher prices and volumes supported quarterly profit but high raw material costs and foreign exchange effects weighed.

Pretax profit excluding restructuring charges fell 8 percent from a year earlier to 2.08 billion crowns ($317 million), beating an average forecast of 1.94 billion in a Reuters poll. .

"It's comforting that they're saying that there's no massive impact on demand for their products," Nordea analyst Harri Taittonen said.

"And it's quite a sizeable programme that they're launching, so overall it's a good set of numbers and the company is taking action ... It's nice to see that Personal Care, Tissue and Packaging are all better than expected," he said.

The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the paper industry which has been dogged for years by overcapacity and shrinking demand, prompting capacity costs and restructuring at SCA and rivals.

SCA is seeking to position itself as a hygiene goods firm. Its tissue and personal care units, less cyclical than paper goods, account for more than half of sales and profit.

But hygiene and paper product makers are struggling to cope with a spike in input costs and shaky demand.

Kimberly-Clark Corp , a rival to SCA in hygiene products along with Procter & Gamble , said on Monday full-year earnings would come in at the lower end of its forecast.

Europe's largest paper and board maker Stora Enso warned on Friday demand would slow more in the paper sector.

Johansson told the conference call he expected raw material prices to come down in the fourth quarter from the third.

($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Will Waterman and Erica Billingham)