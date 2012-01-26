STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Swedish hygiene and
paper products maker SCA posted on Thursday a bigger
fourth-quarter pretax loss than expected and said it expected
continued good demand is for its hygiene operations.
The pretax loss at Europe's biggest manufacturer of tissues
and diapers was 3.52 billion Swedish crowns ($516.17 million),
including restructuring costs and other one-off costs of 5.29
million. That compared with a mean forecast for a 3.02 billion
loss in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.9
billion profit.
($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns)