STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Thursday a bigger fourth-quarter pretax loss than expected and said it expected continued good demand is for its hygiene operations.

The pretax loss at Europe's biggest manufacturer of tissues and diapers was 3.52 billion Swedish crowns ($516.17 million), including restructuring costs and other one-off costs of 5.29 million. That compared with a mean forecast for a 3.02 billion loss in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.9 billion profit. ($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns)