STOCKHOLM, April 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in core first-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said freezing weather in the United States had hit its tissue business at the start of the year.

SCA has recently shifted its focus to hygiene - mostly tissues, diapers, and incontinence care - from low-growth paper products and has been expanding in emerging markets where demand is being driven by growing wealth.

The company said that the acquisition of a majority stake in China's third-biggest household paper firm, Vinda, last year had boosted profits and sales in the quarter while demand in emerging markets overall remained strong.

However, profit at the group's Tissue unit, which makes up around 54 percent of sales and half of the total operating profit, came in at 1,4 billion crowns ($214 million), lagging an EBIT forecast of 1.6 billion.

"The harsh winter in North America had a negative impact on demand and earnings for away-from-home tissue," CEO Jan Johansson said in a statement.

Away-from-home tissue includes products like napkins and other hygiene items for washrooms, healthcare facilities and restaurants.

Total operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($397.5 million) against a mean forecast of 2.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.3 billion.

The company said the Vinda acquisition, on-going cost cutting, higher volumes and prices all contributed to earnings growth.

($1 = 6.5414 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)