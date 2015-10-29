* Q3 profit SEK 3.47 bln vs forecast 3.36 bln

* Says closing paper machine at Ortviken

* Closure yields cost, impairment of SEK 1.4 bln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 Hygiene products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit as a 5 percent growth in organic sales and cost savings took the edge off rising raw material prices due to a strong dollar.

Under new CEO Magnus Groth, who took the helm after a controversy over lavish management spending saw his predecessor step down, SCA has moved to further boost its position in hygiene products and scale back in areas with dimmer growth prospects.

One such area is newsprint, ailing under over-capacity and weak demand, and the Swedish company said separately on Thursday it would close one of its four paper machines at its Ortviken plant, resulting in costs and impairments of 1.4 billion crowns.

"The global demand for publication paper has declined in recent years, particularly for newsprint," the company said.

"By closing down our smallest and oldest paper machine, we will be able to focus on profitable orders for the more efficient paper machines."

Adjusted operating profit at the world's second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker was 3.47 billion Swedish crowns ($406 million), up from a year-ago 3.04 billion, beating a mean forecast for 3.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group's raw material costs rose by 758 million crowns in the quarter, primarily stemming from a strong U.S. dollar, but SCA said stronger volumes, driven by its Personal Care and Tissue divisions, as well as cost cuts had offset the impact.

"The global market for hygiene products was affected by greater competition, low growth in mature markets and continued favorable growth in emerging markets," the company said of the year through September.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5428 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard; editing by Sven Nordenstam)