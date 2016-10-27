UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Forestry and hygiene products firm SCA, which plans to split into two separate companies, posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit as higher volumes helped offset higher selling costs and currency headwinds.
** EBIT ex. items affecting comparability was 3.65 bln SEK ($410 mln), up from 3.47 bln, against Reuters poll forecast 3.53 bln.
* SCA reported its adjusted operating margin widened to 12.5 pct from 11.9 pct, beating a forecast 12.0 pct.
** The world no.2 consumer tissue maker said organic sales hit by a challenging market for hygiene products and capacity cuts. Organic sales unchanged yr/yr, with a 2 pct drop in mature markets.
** SCA, a rival to Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, said profit growth due to higher volumes, savings and lower raw material costs, while higher selling costs, higher marketing costs and currency translation effects weighed.
** Sales at Personal Care unit, which sells feminine care, incontinence care and baby diapers, stalled amid a slump for baby diapers in Russia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa partly due to tougher competition
** Betting on strong long-term growth for hygiene products, SCA has in recent years shrunk its forest products business and grown its hygiene business.
** SCA in August announced plans to split its forest products and hygiene products operations into separate listed firms in 2017 in a move that had been anticipated by markets.
** SCA said on Thursday the hygiene business aimed to provide long-term stable and rising dividends, and when cash flow exceeds what the company can invest in profitable expansion long-term, surplus would be distributed to shareholders.
** Shares up 2.7 pct at 0715 GMT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9083 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
