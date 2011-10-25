STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) posted on Tuesday third-quarter
pretax profits below forecasts as it launched new restructuring
measures, and said it had not yet seen any decline in demand for
its products.
"Uncertainty surrounding developments in the global economy
has increased, which makes the future economic outlook difficult
to judge," SCA said. "So far we have not seen any negative
impact on the demand for our products."
Pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated
packaging and hygiene products such as tissues, was 1.73 billion
Swedish crowns ($263 million), including restructuring costs of
350 million crowns, against a mean forecast for 1.94 billion in
a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.79
billion.
($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)