STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) posted on Tuesday third-quarter pretax profits below forecasts as it launched new restructuring measures, and said it had not yet seen any decline in demand for its products.

"Uncertainty surrounding developments in the global economy has increased, which makes the future economic outlook difficult to judge," SCA said. "So far we have not seen any negative impact on the demand for our products."

Pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated packaging and hygiene products such as tissues, was 1.73 billion Swedish crowns ($263 million), including restructuring costs of 350 million crowns, against a mean forecast for 1.94 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.79 billion. ($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)