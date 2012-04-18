Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
STOCKHOLM, April 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a smaller first-quarter pretax profit than expected, sending its shares down, but said its hygiene businesses were performing well and taking market shares.
The pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of tissues and diapers was 1.35 billion crowns ($199.66 million), excluding its packaging operations held for sale.
That compared with a mean forecast for a 1.49 billion crown profit in a Reuters survey of analysts and a year-earlier 1.81 billion profit.
Pro forma, excluding the packaging business, the year-ago profit was 1.45 billion crowns.
Restructuring costs and other one-off costs amounted to 150 million crowns.
($1 = 6.7613 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)