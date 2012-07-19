STOCKHOLM, July 19 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA on Thursday posted a bigger
second-quarter pretax profit than expected and said demand for
its hygiene products was up in emerging markets but not in North
America and Western Europe.
Pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of tissues
and diapers was 1.53 billion crowns ($216.02 million), unchanged
from a year earlier.
That compared with a mean forecast for a 1.42 billion crown
profit in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Shares rose on the news.
"For hygiene products, emerging markets are showing
continued favourable development while markets in Western Europe
and North America have low or no growth," it said.
"Demand in Western Europe for magazine paper and newsprint
was down during the first half of the year compared with the
same period a year ago."
($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)