STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a rise in core third-quarter profit that matched expectations, helped by growth in emerging markets and cost cuts.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 3.04 billion crowns ($414.4 million), against a mean forecast of 3.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.63 billion. (1 US dollar = 7.3367 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)