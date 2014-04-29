STOCKHOLM, April 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in core first-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said freezing weather in the United States had hit its tissue business at the start of the year.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($397.5 million) against a mean forecast of 2.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.3 billion.

($1 = 6.5414 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)