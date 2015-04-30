UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted on Thursday a rise in core first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a stronger dollar.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global No.1 incontinence pad maker rose to 2.87 billion crowns ($344 million) from a year-ago 2.63 billion.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 2.91 billion profit. ($1 = 8.3498 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources