JERUSALEM Feb 2 Debt-laden Israeli telecoms holding company Scailex, the main shareholder in Partner Communications , has hired bankers to look at options for itself and for its stake in the country's number two mobile phone operator.

Scailex said on Thursday it had appointed Deutsche Bank and Paris-based Lazard Freres to explore finding potential buyers, new investors for Partner, and even turning Partner or Scailex into a private company.

Deutsche Bank has approved a line of credit up to $1 billion for the deal, though it is "subject to due diligence and certain conditions", Scailex said.

Partner has a market value of about $1.3 billion based on Wednesday's closing share price -- valuing Scailex's 44.54 percent stake well below the $1.38 billion it paid for it in 2009 when it bought the stake from Hutchison Telecommunications .

Scailex, also the sole importer of Samsung mobile handsets in Israel, has faced downgrades of its debt rating in recent months from the Israeli units of Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.

In cutting to BBB+ from A- and placing its ratings on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 15, S&P Maalot said Scailex's liquidity was "less than adequate."

Scailex's parent Suny Electronics holds an additional 1.4 percent in Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name.

The company said the decision to go forward with any future sales or deals was dependent on external factors, like market conditions and the framework of each offer.

Scailex bought a controlling stake in Partner from Hutchison Telecommunications in 2009 for $1.38 billion, or $17.50 per share, well above Monday's price of 34.36 shekels ($9.08). Scailex's debt is estimated at more than 3 billion shekels. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Callus)