STOCKHOLM, June 27 Scandinavian food company Scandi Standard said the price in its Stockholm flotation had been set at 40 crowns per share, the top end of an initial guidance range of 33-40 crowns, ahead of its market debut on Friday.

The firm said in a statement the 40 crowns per share price would give it a market capitalisation of 2.4 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) and that 33.9 million existing shares were sold in the offering.

There is also an over-allotment option, meaning up to 5.1 million additional shares may be sold.

($1 = 6.7549 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)