STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Nordic hotel chain Scandic Hotels has set the price for its initial public offering at 67 crowns per share giving it a market capitalization of 6.9 billion crowns ($793 million) ahead of its debut on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The price was set in the lower end of the initial price interval of 66 to 81 crowns.

Scandic Hotels will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. ($1 = 8.6994 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)