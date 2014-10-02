Oct.1 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Said on Wednesday that received approval from the German competition authorities to take over renovating production of brake calipers from SBS Group

* Said due to the time of completion of the transaction, the Group's equity was expected to be positive as per Oct. 31, instead of Sept. 30, as stated in the announcement dated Sept. 1

* Said other, customary conditions related to the implementation of the transaction were still expected to be fulfilled and the financial outlook was unchanged

