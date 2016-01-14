COPENHAGEN Jan 14 Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) expects to pay out about two-thirds of annual profit to shareholders when its stock is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, its chairman said on Thursday.

"Previously, we have paid out between 65 percent and 70 percent of profit. It's the plan to continue to do that," Chairman Jorgen Tandrup told Reuters by phone.

Swedish Match and Skandinavisk Holding said earlier they were planning an initial public offering for STG on the Copenhagen bourse.

Tandrup said he expected the shares to be listed within four weeks. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)