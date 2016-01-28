UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Jan 28 Scandinavian Tobacco Company IPO-SCANTG.CO set an indicative price of its stocks market listing of 93-110 Danish crowns per share on Thursday.
The price range implies an initial market capitalisation of approximately 9.3 billion Danish crowns to 11 billion crowns ($1.36 billion-$1.6 billion).
No new shares will be issued and the The Augustinus Foundation and The Obel Family Foundation together with Swedish Match will receive all the net proceeds from the offering.
($1 = 6.8622 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.