LONDON Oct 2 Ferry group Scandlines
has launched an 875 million euro ($1.18 billion) senior secured
loan package to refinance existing debt and back private equity
firm 3i's acquisition of a stake in the business it does
not already own, banks arranging the transaction announced on
Wednesday.
3i's buyout of a 51 percent stake held by co-owner Allianz
Capital Partners (ACP) and management values Scandlines at more
than the 1.3 billion euros and comes after an attempt to find a
buyer for the business failed earlier this summer.
The 875 million euro refinancing has been arranged and
underwritten by Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING,
JP Morgan, Mizuho, Societe Generale and UBS and a bank meeting
is scheduled to take place in London on October 8 to showcase
the deal to debt investors.
The debt includes a 265 million euro, six-year term loan A
that pays an interest margin of 425 basis points (bps) over
Euribor; a 525 million euro seven-year term loan B paying 475
bps; a 35 million euro revolving credit facility and a 50
million euro capital expenditure facility, both with a six-year
maturity, paying 425 bps.
Private equity firms 3i and ACP bought Scandlines for 1.5
billion euros at the peak of the buyout boom in 2007, backed
with 1.28 billion euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data. Another minority investor in the deal was bought out
in 2010.
Scandlines, established in 1998, carries passengers and
freight between Denmark, Germany and Sweden. In 2012 it carried
11.7 million passengers, 2.7 million cars and 0.8 million cargo
units. In 2012, it saw a 6 percent rise in recurring EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
to 193 million euros, compared with 2011.
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)