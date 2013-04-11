By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 Bankers are preparing debt
packages of just under 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help
smooth the potential sale of ferry group Scandlines
by 3i and Allianz Capital Partners, banking
sources said.
ACO and 3i last year put up Scandlines for sale for up to
1.4 billion euros. At least three private equity houses have
shown interest - Apollo, Axa Private Equity
and Nordic Capital, a source said this month.
Goldman Sachs and ING, managers of the sale, are putting
together a staple debt financing package of just under 1 billion
euros for any possible buyers, the sources said on Thursday.
Staple financing arrangements speed acquisitions by giving
would-be buyers confidence that financing is available.
Senior leveraged loans, mezzanine debt and high yield bonds
are all being considered, the sources said. Other banks are
working on rival debt packages for bidders.
3i and ACP paid 1.5 billion euros to buy Scandlines at the
peak of the buyout boom in 2007, backed with 1.28 billion euros
of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, alongside
minority investor Deutsche Seereederei, which was bought out in
2010.
Bankers and debt investors are hoping the sale goes through
following a dearth of European merger activity this year.
Leveraged buyout loans fell by 47 percent to $3.6 billion during
the first quarter from the same period last year, TRLPC data
shows.
Scandlines' latest financial results, posted on Monday,
showed recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) rose 6 percent to 193 million
euros in 2012 from 2011.
It reduced debt by 141 million euros in the year, which
contributed to a rise in net profit to 76 million euros from 10
million.
Scandlines, established in 1998, carries passengers and
freight customers over three short-distance routes between
Denmark, Germany and Sweden. In 2012, it transported 11.7
million passengers, 2.7 million cars and 0.8 million cargo
units, according to its statement.
An undersea road and rail tunnel between Denmark and Germany
across the Fehmarn Belt is being planned for 2020, however. If
it goes ahead, it could reduce passenger numbers on one of
Scandlines' busiest routes.