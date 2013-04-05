FRANKFURT, April 5 Private equity groups 3i
and Allianz Capital Partners have attracted
three tentative bids for their jointly-owned ferry group
Scandlines, a person close to the transaction said.
"The offers handed in by the Friday (April 5) deadline all
came from private equity investors," the person said.
3i and ACP each own 50 percent of the southern Baltic's
largest ferry group, which carries roughly 12 million passengers
annually. In October, the investors appointed Goldman Sachs and
ING to organise the sale, hoping to get up to 1.4 billion euros
($1.80 billion) for the group.
Private equity investors including Apollo, Axa
Private Equity and Nordic Capital have shown interest
in Scandlines, the source said, adding it remained unclear if
they were the among the bidders.
Danish rival DFDS Seaways and Italian peer
Grimaldi, shipping industry players that had been expected to
consider a bid for Scandlines, did not participate in the
auction, the source said.
3i and ACP, the private equity arm of German insurer Allianz
declined to comment, while Apollo, Axa and Nordic were
not immediately available for comment.
3i and ACP bought Scandlines at the peak of the buyouts boom
in 2007, paying 1.5 billions euros backed with 1.28 billion
euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, alongside
minority investor Deutsche Seereederei which was bought out in
2010.
Scandlines had revenue of 611 million euros in 2011 and
total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 167 million.
The group will publish 2012 figures next week but has
already said that freight and passenger volume on its vital
Germany-Denmark services has risen compared to the year earlier.
Scandlines has been buffeted by high oil prices, competition
from toll bridges on some routes and faces a threat to onboard
retail sales as the harmonisation of taxes between Denmark,
Germany and Sweden reduces the incentive for passengers to buy
wines and spirits.
Separately, an undersea road and rail tunnel between Denmark
and Germany across the Fehmarn Belt is being planned for 2020.
If it goes ahead, it would hit passenger numbers on one of
busiest routes for Scandlines.