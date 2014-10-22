Oct 22 Scanfil Oyj

* Says to adjust production at its Sievi plant to demand

* Says Scanfil EMS will launch statutory employee negotiations concerning all employees at plant

* Says statutory employee negotiations may lead to temporary lay-offs of no more than 90 days between Dec. 1, 2014 and April 30, 2015

* Says measures will not affect net sales and operating profit outlook for 2014 published by Scanfil Plc on Sept. 15, 2014