Nov 5 Scanfil Oyj :

* Closure of statutory negotiations at Sievi plant of Scanfil PLC's subsidiary Scanfil EMS Oy

* Scanfil EMS has decided temporary lay-offs concern not more than 45 persons for maximum of 90 days per person during January and April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)