STOCKHOLM May 25 Finnish contract manufacturer Scanfil said on Monday it offered to buy Partnertech in a cash deal valuing all shares in its Swedish peer at 443 million Swedish crowns($52.7 million), a 27 percent premium.

Partnertech's board said in a separate statement it recommended the 35 crowns per share offer, which its two biggest owners holding 66 percent of shares had undertaken to accept.

Scanfil, which has a market capitalisation of around $169 million, said it expected a combination of the companies to lead to cost savings of at least 5 million euros from 2017.

($1 = 8.4051 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)