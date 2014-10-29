Oct 29 Scanfil Oyj

* Q3 revenue 56.7 million euros versus 50.4 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 5.2 million euros versus 4.2 million euros

* Says revised its operating profit guidance for 2014 on Sept. 15

* Sees 2014 operating profit at 14.5-16.0 million euros

* Says 2014 turnover is expected to increase by 11-18 pct, in line with previous guidance