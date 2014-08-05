Aug 5 Scanfil Oyj : * Group's interim report 1 January - 30 June 2014 * Says Q2 revenue EUR 60.6 million versus EUR 48.7 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 5.2 million versus EUR 3.1 million * Sees operating profit in 2014 to amount to EUR 13.0-15.0 million * Sees 2014 turnover to increase by 11-18%, in line with the previous guidance * Previously estimated that 2014 operating profit would be EUR 11.0-15.0