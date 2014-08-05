Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Scanfil Oyj : * Group's interim report 1 January - 30 June 2014 * Says Q2 revenue EUR 60.6 million versus EUR 48.7 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 5.2 million versus EUR 3.1 million * Sees operating profit in 2014 to amount to EUR 13.0-15.0 million * Sees 2014 turnover to increase by 11-18%, in line with the previous guidance * Previously estimated that 2014 operating profit would be EUR 11.0-15.0
million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)