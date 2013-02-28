NAIROBI Feb 28 Scangroup, Kenya's top
marketing firm, posted a 14 percent drop in full-year pretax
profit to 1.1 billion shillings ($13 million), hit by costs
setting up in new west African markets.
Scangroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company
on the Kenyan bourse, said on Thursday direct costs jumped by a
third to 3.3 billion shillings, mainly due to startup expenses
in Nigeria and operations in Ghana.
During the year, the firm launched two units in Nigeria,
Millward Brown Nigeria and Scanad Nigeria.
"Operating margins have declined due to investments in
additional resources to support expansion strategy and improve
offerings to clients," Scangroup said on Thursday.
The company, part-owned by WPP - the world's largest
advertising group, handles many of east Africa's biggest
advertising accounts and also operates in Tanzania and Uganda.
Revenue last year rose 18 percent to 4.23 billion shillings,
while billings grew 11 percent to 13.1 billion.
The dividend was cut to 0.60 shilling, from 0.70 shilling,
basic earnings per share down 13 percent to 2.21 shillings.
($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Dan Lalor; Editing by
Drazen Jorgic)