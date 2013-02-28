NAIROBI Feb 28 Scangroup, Kenya's top marketing firm, posted a 14 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 1.1 billion shillings ($13 million), hit by costs setting up in new west African markets.

Scangroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company on the Kenyan bourse, said on Thursday direct costs jumped by a third to 3.3 billion shillings, mainly due to startup expenses in Nigeria and operations in Ghana.

During the year, the firm launched two units in Nigeria, Millward Brown Nigeria and Scanad Nigeria.

"Operating margins have declined due to investments in additional resources to support expansion strategy and improve offerings to clients," Scangroup said on Thursday.

The company, part-owned by WPP - the world's largest advertising group, handles many of east Africa's biggest advertising accounts and also operates in Tanzania and Uganda.

Revenue last year rose 18 percent to 4.23 billion shillings, while billings grew 11 percent to 13.1 billion.

The dividend was cut to 0.60 shilling, from 0.70 shilling, basic earnings per share down 13 percent to 2.21 shillings. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Dan Lalor; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)