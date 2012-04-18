NAIROBI, April 18 Kenya's top marketing services company ScanGroup posted a 53 percent jump in pretax profit to 1.28 billion shillings ($15.4 million), thanks to pick-up in consumer advertising on the continent, it said on Wednesday.

ScanGroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company on the Kenyan bourse, said revenue in the period increased 53 percent as manufacturers, such as brewers, and service firms, such as telecom operators, jostle to advertise their products.

Part-owned by the world's largest advertising group WPP , ScanGroup included results of its Ogilvy Africa subsidiaries, which it acquired in late 2010.

Analysts said its strategy of acquiring smaller firms and entering partnerships to break into new markets like west Africa had put it in a position to win contracts from multinationals that are steadily entering Africa or increasing operations.

"It is a consolidator in what was once a very fragmented and asymmetric space. ScanGroup has built a prime position across advertising in Africa and it is surfing a rising tide of multinational spend across the continent," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

ScanGroup recommended a dividend of 0.70 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year, on a basic earnings per share of 2.55 shillings, up from 2.13 shillings in the previous period. ($1=83.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mike Nesbit)