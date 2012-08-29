UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Scania : * Success for scania's efforts in the mining industry * SEK 1.5 billion contract with peab * agreement commencing 2012 will ensure safe road transportation of iron ore concentrate until 2021 from Northland Resources' ore-mining operation at Pajala in far north Sweden * will deliver about 400 complete truck-and-trailer combinations and service-related products tailored to the mining industry's demands in respect of load capacity, uptime and delivery precision * order was placed by the mining company's general contractor Swerock, a subsidiary of Swedish construction and civil engineering company Peab * "This is the most comprehensive deal we have concluded to date with the Swedish mining industry"
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources