STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Scania Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt at Q3 news conference: * CEO says finalised preparations for production increase (daily rate) in Q4 * CEO says is more or less sold out now on Euro 5 trucks, means Q4 order intake

to consist of Euro 6 trucks * CEO says ready to adjust to trough in demand in early 2014 if needed * CEO sees several signs there will be some continuation of subsidies in Latin

America after year-end