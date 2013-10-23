UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Scania Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt at Q3 news conference: * CEO says finalised preparations for production increase (daily rate) in Q4 * CEO says is more or less sold out now on Euro 5 trucks, means Q4 order intake
to consist of Euro 6 trucks * CEO says ready to adjust to trough in demand in early 2014 if needed * CEO sees several signs there will be some continuation of subsidies in Latin
America after year-end
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources