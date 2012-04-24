STOCKHOLM, April 24 Scania Chief Executive Leif Ostling said on Tuesday the European truck market was likely to shrink to about 200,000 to 220,000 units this year as the euro zone crisis dampened demand in the highly cyclical heavy-duty truck business.

The total market for heavy trucks among 25 European Union members plus Norway and Switzerland came in at 241,200 units last year. When asked about his view of the market this year, Ostling said:

"When we look at all these euro countries ... somewhere around 200,000 to 220,000 (units)," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a presentation of the first-quarter results. (Reporting by Love Liman)