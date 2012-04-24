STOCKHOLM, April 24 Scania Chief
Executive Leif Ostling said on Tuesday the European truck market
was likely to shrink to about 200,000 to 220,000 units this year
as the euro zone crisis dampened demand in the highly cyclical
heavy-duty truck business.
The total market for heavy trucks among 25 European Union
members plus Norway and Switzerland came in at 241,200 units
last year. When asked about his view of the market this year,
Ostling said:
"When we look at all these euro countries ... somewhere
around 200,000 to 220,000 (units)," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a presentation of the first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Love Liman)