By Veronica Ek and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, OCT 10 - Sweden's Scania SCVb.ST said it would cut production in Europe, a warning sign that the truck industry recovery since the last damaging economic downturn could be going into reverse.

Scania said it would cut production by 10-15 percent from November compared with the end of the third quarter, sending its own shares 3.2 percent lower and dragging down other truckmakers.

Truck sales are closely linked to international trade and the health of the real economy, as struggling businesses put off renewing their fleets when times are tough.

Road transport accounts for 72.6 percent of all inland freight transported in the European Union, according to statistics published on industry association ACEA's website.

Scania, which does the bulk of its business in Europe, South America and Asia, said falling demand had led it to plan production cuts in Europe from November.

"It is a matter of deceleration in Europe, but also a slower pace of order bookings from the Middle East," said Martin Lundstedt, Executive Vice President in charge of Scania's sales and marketing.

The measure will affect around 900 contract workers whose employment will not be extended, the company said.

Truck makers were badly hit during the 2008-2009 crisis -- particularly Scania rival Volvo (VOLVb.ST) -- but recovered strongly, with emerging markets pulling Europe and the United States along in their wake.

As recently as late August, Scania said that demand in Europe was strengthening, with northern Europe doing better than southern Europe, while Asia was strong and Latin America at a high level.

European truck registrations figures have been strong and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the world's largest commercial vehicle maker, said at the end of September it hadn't seen a declining trend in global truck demand.

Now debt problems in Europe and an anaemic recovery in the United States have soured the global economic outlook and led analysts to cut forecasts for many industrial firms.

Scania's move is "a defensive, and expected, measure ahead of a possible slow-down in demand in 2012," according to José Asumendi at Royal Bank of Scotland.

While some markets are slowing, Scania said demand in Latin America had stabilised at a high level.

Shares in Scania, which reports its third-quarter results on Oct 21, were down 3.2 percent at 1045 GMT compared to a 1.0 percent rise in the wider Stockholm bourse. .

The announcement by Scania, majority-owned by German auto maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), also cast a dark shadow over its rivals such as Germany's MAN AG , also controlled by Volkswagen, and Volvo.

"There is an overlap with Volvo in Europe. So its clear there will be a spillover to Volvo," said a second analyst who declined to be identified.

Volvo, which reports its third quarter earnings on Oct 25, declined to comment.

Shares in Volvo were down 2.8 percent, while shares in MAN were 3.9 percent lower. (Additional reporting by Mia Shanley, Sven Nordenstam, Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Chris Wickham)