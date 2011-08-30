STOCKHOLM Aug 30 Swedish truck maker Scania SCVb.ST said on Tuesday its view of the market had not changed since it released its report in July.

Recent market turbulence has left investors wondering whether companies are going to be hit by a slowdown in the global economy.

"We have the same picture of the market as we gave in the quarterly report," Scania spokesman Per Hillstrom said.

"The picure then was that in Latin America, for example, demand was still at a high level for us. Europe is coming back, but northern Europe is going better than southern Europe. And in Asia, many markets are at a very good level for us," Hillstrom said.

Earlier in the day, rival Volvo (VOLVb.ST) reported shipments of its trucks increased by 18 percent year-on-year in July as demand firmed on both sides of the Atlantic.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)