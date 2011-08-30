STOCKHOLM Aug 30 Swedish truck maker Scania
SCVb.ST said on Tuesday its view of the market had not changed
since it released its report in July.
Recent market turbulence has left investors wondering
whether companies are going to be hit by a slowdown in the
global economy.
"We have the same picture of the market as we gave in the
quarterly report," Scania spokesman Per Hillstrom said.
"The picure then was that in Latin America, for example,
demand was still at a high level for us. Europe is coming back,
but northern Europe is going better than southern Europe. And in
Asia, many markets are at a very good level for us," Hillstrom
said.
Earlier in the day, rival Volvo (VOLVb.ST) reported
shipments of its trucks increased by 18 percent year-on-year in
July as demand firmed on both sides of the Atlantic.
