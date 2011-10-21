* Q3 operating profit 3 bln SEK, matches forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 Swedish truckmaker Scania < SCVb.ST > said it would make further production cuts if economic uncertainty led to lower orders as it posted a drop in quarterly profit as expected.

Scania, whose shares were up more than 3 percent by early afternoon, said on Friday it had seen slowing demand in southern Europe and the Middle East, though deliveries held up well in Latin America, northern Europe and Russia.

This month it announced an output cutback of 10-15 percent from November compared with the end of the third quarter.

"Customers have become hesitant about placing orders, mainly due to expectations of lower economic activity," said Scania, majority-owned by German automaker Volkswagen and in merger talks with rival MAN.

"In light of the uncertain economic situation, Scania is prepared to take measures if demand is further adversely affected."

Its third-quarter operating profit fell 11 percent to 3 billion crowns ($451 million), in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.

Order bookings rose 22 percent on the same period last year, and sales came in at 21 billion crowns versus a forecast of 20.9 billion.

Chief executive Leif Ostling told a news conference that the company had expected some downturn in demand in southern Europe given the debt crisis raging in euro zone countries like Portugal and Greece and worries about Italy.

"Here in Europe, we will have a period in 2012, 2013 where it is difficult to predict what will come. People will be a bit hesitant, we also cannot count on any support from the United States," he added.

However, he did not expect the drop in demand to be as big as during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

In the future, he expected Scania to be able to benefit from pent up demand if people put off purchase decisions now.

"The longer it takes for the decisions ... and (to) get order in the financial system, the more hefty the pent up demand will kick in. That will come somwhere in 2013, 2014," he added.

SHARES GAIN

Scania shares were 3.5 percent higher at 106.1 crowns by 1230 GMT, while the overall Swedish market was 1.2 percent higher.

Year-to-date Scania shares are down 31 percent versus an 18 percent drop in the Swedish index and a 19 percent decline in the STOXX European industrial goods and services index.

"Overall this is pretty much in line with expectations, a bit stronger on revenue and a bit of a higher order intake than I had expected," said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard.

"For the moment, things look okay, but for the future there are some black skies they have to deal with."

"There is a bit of relief after downgrades in outlooks last week. The thing that stands out in the report is the mix in order intake, a recovery in Latin America can be seen," said Swedbank analyst Niclas Hoglund.

The production cut announced this month was a first sign of a deceleration in the truck industry's recovery in Europe.

At the same time, the world's largest commercial vehicle maker, Daimler (DAIGn.DE), said in September it saw no trend towards declining global truck demand.

Truck sales are closely linked to international trade and the health of the real economy: businesses put off renewing their fleets when times are tough.

Scania said it saw demand uncertainty in Brazil in the first half of 2012 due to the introduction of trucks with stricter emission standards.

($1 = 6.659 Swedish crowns) (Editing by David Cowell)