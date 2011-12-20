(Adds analyst quotes, background)

STOCKHOLM Dec 20 Swedish truckmaker Scania said on Tuesday it saw demand slowing further in a number of markets and will cut global production for a second time in three months.

Scania said it would cut output by around 15 percent in January, at manufacturing bases in Europe and Latin America.

The firm cut its production by some 15 percent in November, citing slowing economic activity..

"The slowdown in Europe and the Middle East has continued. Meanwhile we are also seeing a lower rate of order bookings from other markets," Scania said in a statement.

The company said there was uncertainty about the market in Brazil during the first half of 2012 due to the transition to new Euro 5 emission legislation, and because of falling global demand for agricultural products and other commodities.

"It seems like they're really experiencing a slowdown in demand that maybe some of the other companies in the business have not seen yet," Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said.

"As I see it, the trouble for Scania going into 2012 is that Europe is slowing down and they are quite exposed to the European continent.

"And in Brazil, we've seen Volvo doing really well the last few months. It seems Scania has lost some of the momentum in that market as well."

Shares in Scania were up 1.5 percent at 1431 GMT at 96.85 crowns, in line with a rise in the Stockholm index.

With global growth set to slow, all truck manufacturers are expected to have a tough time in 2012.

German competitor Daimler on Tuesday told Reuters the euro zone debt crisis had rattled its customers and made the economic outlook for the region uncertain.

However, it reaffirmed its 2013 margin and sales targets.

Swedish rival Volvo said this month it would cut production of its Renault-branded trucks due to falling demand.

Scania said the production cut would be handled within the terms of existing flexibility agreements and that it will not renew the contracts of more than 1,000 fixed-term employees. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by David Hulmes)