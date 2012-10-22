UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Truck maker Scania posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Monday and said demand in its main market, Europe, had not seen the normal seasonal pick-up in September and remained weak.
Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, fell to 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($286 million) versus a year-ago 3.01 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 2.00 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources