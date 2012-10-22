STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Truck maker Scania posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Monday and said demand in its main market, Europe, had not seen the normal seasonal pick-up in September and remained weak.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, fell to 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($286 million) versus a year-ago 3.01 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 2.00 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)