STOCKHOLM, July 19 Truck maker Scania said on Friday it would boost output on the back of firmer demand in the coming months after posting a smaller than expected rise in second-quarter earnings.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, rose to 2.04 billion crowns ($309.15 million) from a year-ago 1.93 billion to come in short of a mean forecast of 2.31 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)