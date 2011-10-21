STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST reported third quarter profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it had seen a slowing of demand in some regions.

Operating profit at Scania, majority-owned by Germany's Volkswagen and in merger talks with rival MAN SE , was 3.0 billion crowns ($450.5 million) after a year-ago 3.4 billion, in line with the mean forecast in Reuters poll of analysts.

It said demand for vehicles had decelerated, mainly in southern Europe but also in the Middle East. "Customers have become hesitant about placing orders, mainly due to expectations of lower economic activity," it added in a statement. ($=6.659 crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)